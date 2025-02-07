wrestling / News

CM Punk On The Experience Of Doing WWE Press Conferences, Says ‘It’s A Shoot’

February 6, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk WWE Clash at the Castle Image Credit: WWE

CM Punk has done a number of WWE press conferences since his return to the company, and he recently spoke about what they’re like from a talent perspective. Punk was a guest on Chael Sonnen & Daniel Cormier’s Good Guy/Bad Guy and was asked about what the post-PPV press events are like for him.

“At the press conferences, you’re just sitting out there,” Punk said (per Fightful), “You’re in real-time, fielding, asking, and answering questions. It’s a shoot because there is nobody telling you what to say. There are no writers, you don’t have a script. Somebody asks and you answer.”

Punk has qualified for the men’s Elimination Chamber at WWE Elimination Chamber by virtue of his win over Sami Zayn on this week’s Raw.

