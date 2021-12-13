CM Punk On His Feud With MJF, AEW Focusing on Making Fans Happy

CM Punk is enjoying his feud with MJF, and says that when it comes to the two of them, ‘you ain’t seen nothing yet.” Punk was part of AEW’s panel at C2E2 that was moderated by Tony Schiavone and talked about his and MJF’s burgeoning feud; you can check out some highlights below:

On his feud with MJF: “Yeah, I think that’s one match-up everybody wanted to see. Before I even came back I always heard, ‘Oh, I want to see MJF and CM Punk go back and forth.’ And lot of people think I am off to a slow start in AEW, you know. Doing things a certain way. But to me, just like what Adam Cole just said, there are five years worth of stuff with all of the interchangeable characters and players.

“MJF is definitely somebody I wanted to share a ring with. And I think now that we’re getting to it, people can finally see the bigger picture. And they can trust AEW as a whole for like, the direction of where stuff goes. The fans, I understand they want to know the behind the scenes stuff and they want to peel back the curtain. And everyone is an armchair booker. I am. Everyone is an armchair coach, quarterback, whatever. It’s human nature. You watch sports and go, ‘Oh, come on! Why did you put this guy in? Why is he on the bench? Why did you do this?,’ blah blah blah. It’s no different I think with pro wrestling and with the fans.”

On AEW being focused on the fanbase: “To me, one of the best things about AEW is we enjoy payoffs and we like making the fans happy, instead of just for some reason making them miserable, and doing stuff just to piss them off. Sometimes the happiest outcome, yes, is the most obvious one and we don’t really feel the need to beat anyone over the head with switching it just because they figured it out first. You know? I enjoy making the fans happy. That’s one of the biggest — that’s like, the juice for being a pro wrestler is getting reactions out of the crowd. And when it comes to me and him, without me trying to say anything too positive about him — you ain’t seen nothing yet.”