CM Punk on His Plans for August 20, Details His Early Conversations With AEW’s Tony Khan

– Sunday Night’s Main Event interviewed former WWE Superstar CM Punk this week, who noted that he might ben Chicago on August 20 for a screening of the Starz TV show, Heels, which he is working on. As previously reported, AEW Rampage: The First Dance is being held in Chicago, Illinois on the same night at the United Center. Punk also shared details of his early talks with AEW President Tony Khan from before AEW officially launched in 2019. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

CM Punk on his plans for August 20: “I think I might be doing a screening, this isn’t confirmed yet so I probably shouldn’t blast this out everywhere, but we’re talking about doing a screening of episode three of Heels at AMC in Chicago. That’s one of the dates that has been proposed. I hope to see everybody there.”

On Darby Allin’s comment on the Best in the World in AEW: “Best in the World, that could be anybody. That’s (Daniel) Bryan, right? That’s my assumption. I hear ‘Best in the World,’ I think Bryan.”

Punk’s thoughts on Darby Allin: “I think Darby Allin is great. Everybody in the wrestling world needs to never do a dive again because you can’t do it better than Darby. If you watch Darby wrestle, he looks like he’s trying to murder somebody. It doesn’t get any better than that. Stop doing dives, everybody.”

Punk on his early talks with Tony Khan on AEW before the promotion launched in 2019: “I talked to Tony (at that time). My perspective on this, and I said this to his face, I’m a guy who has constantly heard, ‘I have a money guy. I have TV.’ I heard that once or twice a year for 15-20 years. I’ve gotten bounced checks from those gentlemen. You watched it happen, especially after ECW folded. Everybody was restarting ECW. It always seems like somebody is like, ‘We’re going to start up and compete with Vince.’ I always thought that came from a bad spot. If you want to start a wrestling company, you should focus on yourself. I more or less took a wait-and-see approach. I’m not interested in pro wrestling in that respect. We’re here, we’re talking about Heels, it could be bad luck that this role I got is set in the world of pro wrestling, but that’s the way the cookie crumbles. I’m focused on being an actor.”