CM Punk on His Title Aspirations Following AEW Revolution, His Thoughts on Working With MJF

– At the post-fight media conference for AEW Revolution, CM Punk discussed his epic feud and dog collar match with MJF, what’s next after beating MJF, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

CM Punk on if he plans to go for the AEW title next: “I mean, I think so. I mean, there’s people I want to wrestle here, just for rasslin’ sake. But after a while, I don’t know how much time I have, I don’t know how many matches I have left. So if I am not working my way towards a title shot, if I am not trying to be where Hangman is, I don’t know what I am doing. So, I do think that is something that might happen. Keep your eyes on it, I don’t know. There’s a ranking system here, I think I am doing pretty good, and we will see. I like Hangman though, and it’s a lot easier to wrestle someone when you hate them. I like that cowboy.”

On what he learned from working with MJF: “I learned that there’s hope. because there’s kids just like me who love the business for all the right reasons, and just kind of love the classics. Kids will start garage bands and they’ll play Ramones covers, you know what I mean? Max is one of those kids. It’s weird right, because he’s a kid who grew up and he was a WWF fan. But he’s kind of a savant because he went back and he watches some of the most obscure stuff, he loves all kind of wrestling except maybe New Japan. I think he hates New Japan. But knowing that there’s kids like that who put in the work. That study the history, and they get it, and they’re respectful. There’s hope.”