CM Punk on How It’s Harder to Play a Babyface

– During a recent interview with Screenrant, reigning AEW World Champion CM Punk discussed playing the babyface in AEW when he’d rather be a heel. Below are some highlights:

CM Punk on his currency with he audience despite rather playing a heel: I think I have a currency with the audience just having been around for so long, coming from the Indies, going to the old WWF, and you know being around the block. Leaving, coming back after seven years, there’s a connection that I have. I don’t necessarily enjoy being a good guy. I feel like it’s hard work. It’s a lot easier to get people to dislike you. But I feel it would be wasteful to, as I said, discard this currency that I have with the audience because it is, I feel, a special connection.”

On how fans were chanting his name for seven years: “You know, they’re chanting my name for seven years. I came back. They’re still stoked about it. So I feel like every time I’m in the ring is special to me and I don’t want to squander that, and I feel like it’s just a giant party with a bunch of your friends, you know? I just want to have a good time with them.”

CM Punk is currently injured and healing from a foot injury. When he returns, he will face AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley in a match to reunify the AEW World Championships. 411mania recently spoke to CM Punk about his injury and recovery at San Diego Comic-Con, which you can read more about HERE.