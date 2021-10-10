CM Punk on How the Pandemic Helped Wrestlers’ Schedules, How He’s in AEW to Stay

– The Wrap’s Tony Maglio, AEW star CM Punk discussed anticipation for bigger matches in his AEW run, and noted that he’s an “artist” who is painting his picture. Below are some highlights:

Punk on how the COVID-19 pandemic has helped conditions for wrestlers in the business: “It’s 100% better. I don’t gotta drive into a town and try to check into a hotel at 4:30 in the morning and find out there’s a clown convention in town and all the hotels are booked up.”

On how wrestling schedules are better now: “The pandemic and the reset kind of made it to where the wrestlers have that better schedule and they have more say over– this is easier and this is the way it should be. You can’t treat us like cattle, and that’s definitely an appeal.”

CM Punk on when we can start seeing him in big name matchups in AEW: “I’m an artist painting my picture. Let me paint my picture. What I’m doing is very calculated, it’s very thought out. I’m here to stay. Trust me, in 10 years, people will be talking about what we have with AEW. It’s such a just hang out, wait and see, and have fun and enjoy the ride kind of thing. Everything is fluid: dates, contracts — literally everything. This has been the best working experience I’ve ever had in the wrestling business, and if there is an issue on either end, everybody just talks. There’s no drama, it’s fantastic.”