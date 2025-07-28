CM Punk On His Match With Gunther At SummerSlam, Wants To Face Bron Breakker & More

CM Punk is looking forward to his match with Gunther at WWE SummerSlam, calling the World Heavyweight Champion the “future of the business.” Punk spoke with ComicBook Nation for a new interview promoting this coming weekend’s PPV and said that he’s looking forward to battling Gunther, noting that he has other guys he wants to face as well.

“Just being able to lace my boots and face him is more important to me than anything,” Punk said of Gunther (per Wrestling Inc). “The goal would be to win and that’s the cherry on top, but I’m surrounded every day by such talented people and I don’t think I’ll have the time to be able to work with all of them, especially to the extent that I want to.”

He continued, “So, I’m not trying to do a speed run and share the ring with everybody. But Gunther is on the top of the list and he’s a guy who I look at as the future of the business, Bron Breakker, Chad Gable, Damien Priest, there’s all these guys I look at like, oh man I want to get in the ring with them, and I immediately start cooking up ideas.”

Punk and Gunther will compete on night one of the PPV on Saturday.