CM Punk On His Match With Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Rampage, Working With Younger Talent

CM Punk is set to face Powerhouse Hobbs on tonight’s AEW Rampage, and he discussed working with the company’s younger stars and more in a new interview. Punk spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, and you can see the highlights below:

On working with younger talent in AEW: “The naked eye shows these guys are oozing with potential. The list of young guys like that in AEW is staggering. For so long, I saw people in an office position and go, ‘This is the guy,’ instead of saying, ‘These are the people.’ That’s the animus of wrestling Powerhouse Hobbs or Darby Allin, and I think Brian Pillman Jr. is another one of those guys. They have this raw charisma; they have ‘it.’ That’s been lacking in our industry for so long, and AEW is capitalizing on all of that star power.”

On his match with Hobbs tonight: “Selfishly, I want to wrestle Powerhouse Hobbs. It just looks like fun. What he does can really fit with what I do. So to harness that potential and feel the crowd, and feel the youthful exuberance. This is my Lazarus Pit, this is my fountain of youth and I’m going to wrestle the young guys as long as I can.”

On tonight’s episode of Rampage: “If you want to watch cool pro wrestling, that’s what this is. If you like hard-hitting, asskicking action, watch the whole show. If you love pro wrestling, then watch. We’re going to go out there and beat the s**t out of each other.”