wrestling / News
CM Punk On His MMA Future, Walking Away From Wrestling, Piledriving John Cena & More in New Q&A
CM Punk did a new Q&A on his Twitter account and discussed if he plans to continue his MMA career, his best moment in wrestling and more. You can see a sampling of his answers below, where he said that Dominik Mysterio (or “Prince Mysterio”) is WWE’s standout superstar and that there is no “next mega star” in wrestling.
Punk also noted that he’s still training for MMA, but that the COVID-19 pandemic is “making it very hard.” Asked what his best moment in wrestling was, he noted it was “Finally doing right by me for the first time and walking away.” And when asked if he got any heat backstage in WWE for his piledriver to John Cena, he said, “I mean, people were mad but if you really think about it they’re big babies.”
I pulled 405 right before I went out and dumped kitty litter on the undertaker.
— player/coach (@CMPunk) September 10, 2020
— player/coach (@CMPunk) September 10, 2020
I was cold. It was very cold.
— player/coach (@CMPunk) September 10, 2020
I still train but Covid making it very hard.
— player/coach (@CMPunk) September 10, 2020
Finally doing right by me for the first time and walking away.
— player/coach (@CMPunk) September 10, 2020
I mean, people were mad but if you really think about it they’re big babies.
— player/coach (@CMPunk) September 10, 2020
Wait another 6 months before I do anything.
— player/coach (@CMPunk) September 10, 2020
Saddle me up for THEY LIVE
— player/coach (@CMPunk) September 10, 2020
Prince Mysterio
— player/coach (@CMPunk) September 10, 2020
Nope! Gotta wait until mass gatherings are SAFE (not just allowed)
— player/coach (@CMPunk) September 10, 2020
There is nobody.
— player/coach (@CMPunk) September 10, 2020
I put over such young lions that are the future of the business like the undertaker, hhh, the rock, and brock lesnar! The future looks good!
— player/coach (@CMPunk) September 10, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Gerald Brisco Released By WWE, More Financial Cutbacks Expected
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Mankind Beating The Rock For The WWE Title On RAW, WCW Giving Away The Finish
- Eric Bischoff On Jesse Ventura’s Hatred Of Hulk Hogan, Having To Fire Ventura In WCW, What He Respects About Him
- Rob Van Dam Says Vince McMahon ‘Couldn’t Have Been Cooler’ About Marijuana Arrest From 2006