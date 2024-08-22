wrestling / News
CM Punk Weighs In On Possibly Facing John Cena During Retirement Tour
CM Punk says he’s up for a match with John Cena during the latter’s retirement tour if Cena wants. Cena’s final run kicks off in January, and Punk was asked during a signing at Fanatics Fest about potentially facing his old rival before Cena hangs it up.
“John can do whatever John wants to when he comes back,” Punk said (per Fightful). “I, selfishly, would like to tag with him. This is John’s story. He has earned the right to come back and do whatever. He can put his dirty feet on the couch, get mud all over the couch, do whatever he wants.”
Punk added, “If I fit in to whatever he wants to do, then I’ll be grateful.”
Punk is set to face Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match at WWE Bash In Berlin.
