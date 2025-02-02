CM Punk Reflects On Relationship With Paul Heyman When He Was Away From WWE

CM Punk recently shared a bit of detail on his relationship with Paul Heyman while he was away from WWE. Punk has a Paul Heyman Guy since his early days in the company, and he told Jackie Redmond in a new WWE video that they didn’t speak much after he acrimoniously left WWE.

“No. We would talk very intermittently,” Punk said (per Fightful). “We actually ran into each other at LaGuardia Airport one time and just, backs to the wall, looking forward and having a conversation.”

He continued, “You have to understand when I left here and there was a lawsuit, all kinds of really really gun extra curricular stuff going on, I was advised by lawyers, ’You have to watch what you say to anybody because it could wind up facilitating it’s way back. I was super guarded. It was a rough time for relationships back then, and Paul was kind of no exception.”

Punk has had a bit of on-screen interaction with Heyman since his WWE return, particularly in recent months as he’s interacted on and off with Roman Reigns.