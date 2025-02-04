CM Punk Weighs In On Royal Rumble Loss, Says Losing Is More Valuable Than Winning At This Stage

CM Punk weighed in on his WWE Royal Rumble loss this past weekend and said it doesn’t bother him to lose at this point in his career. Punk did not win the men’s Royal Rumble on Saturday’s PPV, and he was asked if he was disappointed that he learned he wasn’t going to win the match. He noted that he used to be affected by it years ago, but not anymore.

“Early in my career, yes,” Punk said about being disappointed (per Fightful). “Now, I’m more inclined to pitch me losing things. I think there is a broader story to tell. 100%. It’s all about the chase. The most recent example I can give is Cody [Rhodes] losing to Roman at WrestleMania 39. That was Cody’s time. He loses in the main event and it’s [imitates mind being blown]. He spends the entire year as a redemption arc and he’s chasing the title and he wins it at 40.”

He added, “The Rumble didn’t go the way I would’ve booked it, so to speak. I would have had me and Cena as the last two guys and I would’ve had Cena throw my ass over the top rope. At this stage, losing is so much more valuable than winning. I’m almost afraid of me winning everything I ever dreamed of because what do I do then?”

Punk was eliminated by Logan Paul in the men’s Rumble match immediately after he eliminated Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.