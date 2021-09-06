CM Punk On His Teasing Bryan Danielson’s AEW Arrival, If They Spoke Before All Out

CM Punk discussed Bryan Danielson’s debut at AEW All Out and if they talked beforehand after last night’s PPV. Punk made a reference to Danielson in his first appearance on Dynamite last last momnth, referring to the crowd’s “YES!” chants by quipping that was someone else’s shtick and that they just have to be a bit more patient.

Punk discussed the line and more after the PPV and you can see highlights below per Wrestling Inc:

On if Tony Khan talked to him about teasing Danielson’s arrival during his AEW Dynamite promo: “No, no. I think you saw me live, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t have said that?’ I think I didn’t remember immediately, and then I ran back a couple matches later and I was like, ‘Oh, I think I mentioned it.’

Khan on his reaction to the line: “I told him, ‘I think it’s gonna be okay, man.'”

On AEW’s big surprises being teased: “I think we’ve been doing a good job of keeping poorly kept secrets. I think the fans here just want to have a good time, so it’s not so much about trying to shove somebody in the back door, draped in a curtain and hide from everybody, but I think we do a really good job with with surprises.”

On if he’d talked to Danielson before his debut: “I talked to him today. That’s it. I didn’t want to reach out to him and be like, ‘I know you’re coming brother,’ because I knew I would see him today, and I would talk to him. And I waited till he was done doing his thing and gave him a big hug, and it’s just exciting. It’s exciting to be here.”