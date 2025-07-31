CM Punk Reflects On Being Trusted By WWE Creative In Current Run

CM Punk says it meant a lot to him that WWE’s creative team feels confident putting him in high-profile positions. Punk spoke with Allenownz Wrasslin for a new interview and during the conversation, he was asked about how he is often pitched for high-profile wins like the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania as shown on WWE: Unreal.

“It means a lot,” Punk said (per Fightful). “I think it’s easy to look at it from the outside perspective. Of course, it sounds great. ‘Hey, you’re going to win and you’re going to beat everybody,’ but I’m at the point in my career where I think there’s more story to tell, and there’s more depth in a loss. There’s more depth than rebounding from something. I tore my tricep when I first came back here. I, for eight minutes, I really felt bad for myself, I was like, ‘This is the worst thing that’s ever happened to me.’”

He continued, “And then I looked at it like an opportunity. ‘Okay, that’s how you feel. This is the worst thing that’s ever happened to you.’ Turn it into the best thing that’s ever happened to you, right? Turn that shit gold. I did that, and that’s how I lead by example, and that’s how I can use my life experiences and talk to somebody else who has, you know, first time they’ve been injured. I can pull them aside and say, ‘Hey, I know what it feels like, and I’m telling you, it’s not the end of the world.’ They can look at me and trust me to know that what I’m saying is fact, because they’ve seen it.”

Punk will battle Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship this weekend at SummerSlam.