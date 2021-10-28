CM Punk on Wanting To Give Back To Other Wrestlers At This Stage Of His Career

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, CM Punk spoke about wanting to help out younger wrestlers and give back the way that Eddie Guerrero helped him when he started out. Here are highlights:

On working with younger wrestlers as Eddie Guerrero worked with him: “I’m not saying I’m Eddie Guerrero. I’ll never say that, and I’ll never compare myself to him. But that spirit of wanting to give back and challenge wrestlers, that’s what he did and that’s what I want to do.”

On using AEW to give back: “This is really about the soul, the spirit, and the art of professional wrestling. It reminds me of how I started. It’s why guys like me and Bryan Danielson would drive 15 hours to get to a show, and barely get gas money in return, to wrestle in front of 300 rabid fans in Philadelphia. That’s what this is, with TNT behind it. We’re the punk rock band that used to play at your bowling alley. It has that spirit and love of the art. It’s a place where you can make a living and learn the craft.”

On his thoughts on AEW’s place in the wrestling world: “AEW got Bryan Danielson, a once-in-generation talent, to come here, and they got me to come back after all the time I was gone. And then you have AEW doing the impossible, making a deal with Martha Hart to produce Owen Hart T-shirts, action figures and they’re even going to put him in video games. That speaks volumes to what AEW is and the potential of how much bigger it can get.”