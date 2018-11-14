Quantcast

 

Various News: CM Punk on WGN TV Tonight, Pat McAfee Makes TakeOver: War Games II Picks, New Brie Bella Video

November 14, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
CM Punk Ultimate Beastmaster

– CM Punk will appear on WGN 9 tonight in Chicago, doing something he says is like a local version of Battle of The Network Stars….

– Pat McAfee predicts the winner of Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velveteen Dream at TakeOver: WarGames II…

– Here is a new video with Brie & daughter Birdie…

