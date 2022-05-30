CM Punk On Who He’d Like To Wrestle At Forbidden Door, Names Possible AEW Opponents

During a post-show media scrum following AEW Double or Nothing (via Wrestling Inc), CM Punk spoke about who he’d like to face at the upcoming Forbidden Door event with NJPW, plus future opponents in AEW.

He said: “I think [Kazuchika] Okada, [Hiroshi] Tanahashi, [Will] Ospreay, guys like that I’m looking forward to stepping into the ring with. AEW talent — I always think number one with a bullet is going to be Bryan Danielson. I’ve never wrestled Jon Moxley — I’ve wrestled Dean Ambrose, so that’s an interesting match up. There’s still guys on my list that I’ve never wrestled with, Jungle Boy, Ricky Starks. I could probably finish out my career wrestling FTR every day for the rest of my life, and it could be different and fun every single time. Will Hobbs is another guy that I think has all the potential in the world. We’ve got a really stacked roster. It’s almost a crime that we can’t do everybody justice at once, but I think we’re getting there with baby steps. I think we’re learning. I think we make mistakes, but instead of dwelling on it and punishing other people or ourselves, I think we move on and try to learn from things. But Bryan Danielson will probably be the first guy that comes to mind. Very selfishly, I’d love to wrestle him.“