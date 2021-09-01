CM Punk on WWE Beating You Over the Head With ‘We’re Not Pro Wrestling’

– New AEW wrestler CM Punk appeared on Busted Open Radio today and discussed who he wanted to work with in the company. He also discussed his debut promo and why he made the distinction of saying he left pro wrestling in 2005 and came back in 2021. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

CM Punk on who he wants to work with in AEW: “The lame answer is everybody. I’ve never worked with The Young Bucks or Kenny Omega. I’ve worked with Cody in 2009. Those are the guys I never mention when I’m doing media because I always feel the need to put the spotlight on other young guys; Darby Allin, Brian Pillman Jr, (Powerhouse) Hobbs, Ricky Starks. There are people that have potential and if you know anything about wrestling and watch the program, you see those guys and you go, ‘that guy right there. That guy has something.’ I love how they are rough around the edges and that’s so great. It reminds me of watching an old wrestling studio show and not everything is super polished and an LED screen. These guys have different gear, different looks, personalities, they are all different. You can tell they come from different spots and have trained in different ways and have different styles. That’s what 100% attracted me to the AEW locker room. Why wouldn’t I want to wrestle these guys and go there? You talk about big money matches. There are way more in AEW than anywhere else for me.”

On making the distinction in his debut promo on saying when he left wrestling: “It’s why I made a very important distinction in my first promo of, ‘Here’s when I left pro wrestling’ and now I’m back. There is a distinction. The other place will tell you, they’ll beat you over the head with, ‘We’re not pro wrestling.’ Why do you want to go to bat for that company and say that it is? Some people just pick their weird hills to die on. I don’t hate wrestling. I’ve never hated wrestling.”