CM Punk Weighs In On Current WWE Product, Whether He’s Watching

CM Punk was asked about his thoughts on the current WWE product in a recent interview. During his appearance on Sunday Night’s Main Event, the former WWE star (and rumored incoming AEW star) was asked about whether he watches the product and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:.

On if he’s currently watching WWE: “No, I had to watch it a little bit when I was an analyst for FOX. But I mean… hmm, how do I say this diplomatically? Um, no, I think they’ve got some people who are super awesome and great in the ring, but you know, nothing grabs me to get me to want to watch.”

On taking a bit more diplomatic approach than he’s known for: “I’m getting ‘a little long in the tooth’ now,” Punk responded. “And I would much rather uplift and show love to things I like than to tear anything down. You know, you can’t say that what they’re doing is wrong. They are the most profitable they’ve ever been since their inception, so who am I to say… you know what I mean? Like… it’s ice cream, there’s 31,000 flavors, everybody gets their favorite, I just don’t like vanilla.”