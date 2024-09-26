wrestling / News
CM Punk Plans To Outdo Seth Rollins’ Referee Outfit
September 26, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with 103.5 KISS FM (via Fightful), CM Punk teased what his referee outfit will look like on Tuesday’s NXT, adding that he’ll try to outdo Seth Rollins. Punk will referee the NXT title match between Ethan Page and Trick Williams.
He said: “I’m going to try and outdo goofy Seth Rollins with my referee outfit, I think. I have to. I think they want me to wear that headset that he had, the ref cam. Things are going to get wild. We’ll see how it goes.”
