CM Punk Wants To Compete In Owen Hart Cup, Talks Potential AEW World Title Match With Kenny Omega

In a recent interview on Sport1, CM Punk discussed potentially participating in the Owen Hart Cup, possible AEW World title match with Kenny Omega, and much more. Here’s what CM Punk had to say (via Fightful):

CM Punk on AEW’s partnership with Martha Hart and the Owen Hart Foundation: “I knew about it beforehand, but it still hit me like a truck when I read the press release just because I think it’s such a staggering and monumental bridge. I think it goes a long way to show and prove that Martha always wanted Owen’s memory to be revered and his legacy preserved. It just couldn’t be at WWE and if you really look at it, it makes a lot of sense. Now, the fans can embrace Owen again, like they’ve always wanted to, Martha can embrace the fans and support Owen’s legacy, like she’s always wanted to. There just wasn’t an outlet or a place to do it before. Now there is. It got me emotional reading the press release. I was like, ‘Wow.’ This is pretty special. Just as a wrestling fan.”

On potentially participating in the Owen Hart Cup and challenging for the AEW World title: “Why not do both? I’m not sure how the tournament is going to go, but I’m for sure throwing my name in that hat. I want to be in that tournament, 100%. I don’t know if it’s just going to be for the younger, not so on the map high-fliers, I’m not sure how that’s going to go. We’re getting there. The AEW Title is definitely something I want. I look at my career as being, I haven’t wrestled for seven years, I can’t come in and challenge for a world title right away. I look at the situation with Bryan Danielson coming in and wrestling Kenny Omega in his first match, but it wasn’t for the title. When I wrestle Kenny Omega, it’s gonna be for the title and I’m not going to need 30 minutes to beat him.”