CM Punk, Paige, Sasha Banks & More Comment on WrestleMania Moving To Performance Center

WWE’s decision to move WrestleMania out of Tampa to the WWE Performance Center has drawn reactions from current and former WWE stars including CM Punk, Paige, Sasha Banks and more. As reported earlier today, WWE is pulling the show from its scheduled venue in Tampa due to the novel coronavirus and will instead hold it at the Performance Center with a closed set featuring “only essential personnel.”

You can check out reactions from several people below:

Well that’s one way to make sure Roman finally gets not booed and nobody chants for meeeeeeee. — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 16, 2020

I can imagine it being frustrating for a lot of the fans that won’t be able to attend this now. But it’s an incredible move from @WWE still wanting to push through and entertain you guys to the best of their ability in such circumstances. Love my WWE family 🖤 https://t.co/X1QumOextD — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 17, 2020

It breaks my ❤️ to know that fans won't be able to attend #WrestleMania They aren't just there to watch the show, they're apart of it! But priority #1 is everyone's health. So on April 5th we will do our very best to put on a show worthy of our fans. Its what you deserve. — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) March 17, 2020

Heart broken for everyone who was excited for WrestlaMania in Tampa. I’m so sorry to the fans @BillieKayWWE & I were so excited to meet. Our time will come!! This WrestleMania will go down in history. I’m grateful for the city & WWE for keeping everyone safe during this time ❤️ — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) March 16, 2020

Couldn’t have said it better. Everyone please stay safe and healthy! https://t.co/2CsHcePqel — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) March 16, 2020

Just told my boy the news pic.twitter.com/XyXPFhvUnn — Tony Nese (@TonyNese) March 17, 2020

I'm so sorry to anyone this has inconvenienced, and I know those words don't even help, but BELIEVE we are gonna put on the best possible show for u all. WWE Forever 🖤 https://t.co/vEyu5WQxSV — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) March 16, 2020

My first #WrestleMania moment will be perfect. No one in the arena to dampen the sound of tendons ripping and bones cracking & snapping as I become the RAW women’s champion & usher in a new era #Reality #CrankRipTear — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) March 17, 2020

So like this means that me and @Themikalmosley get to be in the crowd right? Just two best friends watching a wrestling show. Pouring out their emotions for everyone who can’t be there. Those emotions are essential – let us represent you #WoodsAtMania pic.twitter.com/XRQMYQt9bq — Austin Creed – Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) March 16, 2020

Different circumstances, but the show will go on! Stay safe, everyone https://t.co/zw35dg7V3l — No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) March 17, 2020

I don’t know about y’all but I’m hyped for @WWE #Wrestlemania to be live from the Performance Center on the previously scheduled date. Y’all wanted different, right? Here it is. Can’t get more different than this! Any time, any place, in front of anybody. We’re ready to work! — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) March 16, 2020

Oh the irony…@WWENetwork released the FCW documentary a few weeks ago. Now everyone on #RAW & #SmackDown is back in promo class. Full circle. Love it. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) March 17, 2020

This is just crazy…. — Isaiah Swerve Scott (@swerveconfident) March 16, 2020

What is happening right now — Lio (@itsLioRush) March 16, 2020