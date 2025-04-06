– WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed some new additions to tomorrow’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. He confirmed that The War Raiders will defend the World Tag Team Titles against former tag champs, The New Day. Also, CM Punk and Wise Man Paul Heyman will be appearing live tomorrow night.

Also, Gunther and Jey Uso will both be under the same roof following Gunther’s recent attack on Jimmy Uso. Tomorrow’s WWE Raw airs live on Netflix starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Bayley

* WWE World Tag Team Championships Match: The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (c) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta

* El Grande Americano vs. TBD

* Seth Rollins to appear

* CM Punk and Paul Heyman to appear live

* Jey Uso and Gunther to appear