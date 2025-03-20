wrestling / News

CM Punk Pays Tribute To Homicide, Says He’s ‘One of a Kind’

March 20, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Homicide AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

Homicide will wrestle his last match tonight, which he recently revealed was due to the discovery of a cyst on his brain. The wrestling world has been paying tribute to the ROH legend, including WWE’s CM Punk. In a post on his Instagram Stories, he wrote:

Homicide. One of a kind. Thinking about my friend and his career today. He will leave his fingerprints all over the wrestling landscape. I’m there in spirit my friend!

Homicide will wrestle for Outlaw Wrestling in Brooklyn, teaming with Bull James against Afa Jr. and Mike Santana.

