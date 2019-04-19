Various News: CM Punk Pays Tribute To Eddie Guerrero, Cody Rhodes Shows AEW Commentary Drills, Rocky Johnson’s Biography To Be Published In September

– Rey Mysterio recently posted a photo on Instagram of a triple threat match of himself, Eddie Guerrero and CM Punk from an independent event, and Punk himself responded in the comments with a tribute to Guerrero.

He wrote: “People should know how good Eddie really was. He was in a rough spot. Recently fired, home front was turbulent. He came to this show and looked tired. Said to me “I hate three ways. If it’s okay with you, can you and Rey put something together and just call it to me?” I wasn’t sure that was possible. He didn’t miss a beat. And you Rey, so open and giving to a little punk Indy kid. You laid out a masterpiece and I wasn’t sure I could keep up. One of the early times I remember being in the ring and thinking to myself, “this is fucking MAGIC!” A pleasure. An honor. I miss Eddie, truly fortunate to have worked him as many times as I did. I feel the same about you Rey! Legends, who treated me like an equal, and I’ve never forgotten it. Viva la raza!”

– Cody Rhodes posted behind-the-scenes photos from AEW as the commentary team runs ‘drills’. As we previously noted, the commentary team will include Alex Marves, Excalibur and Jim Ross.

Commentary “drills” It was a privilege to hear these guys put in the work today! pic.twitter.com/oZB893hgKX — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 18, 2019

– ECW Press will release Rocky Johnson’s autobiography Soulman: The Rocky Johnson Story on September 3. It was co-written by Scott Teal. The Rock wrote the foreword.

Here’s the promotional material:

Before there was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, there was “Soulman” Rocky Johnson

At 14, Rocky Johnson left home to seek fortune and, after a short stint in boxing, decided to make professional wrestling his career. He had his first match in 1965 and never looked back. An incredibly agile and talented wrestler for a man his size, he was a featured main-eventer in every territory he worked ? Vancouver, Los Angeles, Florida, New York, and all points in between. He also appeared in wrestling arenas worldwide, including in Canada, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Samoa, and Puerto Rico.

In Soulman, Johnson explores not only his career accomplishments, but also reflects upon what his achievements, as a direct descendant of slaves, mean historically and for Black culture. In the South, he shattered racial barriers when he became the first African-American to win the Southern, Georgia, and Florida heavyweight titles, and in 1983, he teamed with Tony Atlas to become the first all-Black WWWF tag team champions. Rocky sees his greatest accomplishment, however, in his son Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson whom he trained to be a wrestler in 1995 and who is now the highest-paid actor in Hollywood and one of the most-recognized names in the world.

Soulman: The Rocky Johnson Story is an in-depth look at the life of a self-made man who wouldn’t let anything stand in his way on the road to success.