CM Punk Gifts Chicago Fans With Pizza After WWE NXT

October 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

CM Punk had a gift for the fans at the Allstate Arena, giving them pizza after WWE NXT. As you can see below, Punk gifted the fans in the arena with pizza from Lou Malnati’s in Chicago.

Punk said earlier in the day that fans should show up at the arena if they like wrestling, “or maybe if you’re just hungry, I dunno.”

