CM Punk Pokes Fun at Shane McMahon Competing At Extreme Rules

– CM Punk shot a light barb at Shane McMahon for being in the ring at Extreme Rules. After Dave Sholler posted a picture to Twitter of Roman Reigns and Undertaker standing over a fallen McMahon, Punk posted (and then deleted), “Is that a fan who jumped in the ring?” You can see a screenshot of the tweet below.

Punk, of course, has long-standing issues with WWE that led to his departure from the company.