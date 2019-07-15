wrestling / News
CM Punk Pokes Fun at Shane McMahon Competing At Extreme Rules
July 15, 2019 | Posted by
– CM Punk shot a light barb at Shane McMahon for being in the ring at Extreme Rules. After Dave Sholler posted a picture to Twitter of Roman Reigns and Undertaker standing over a fallen McMahon, Punk posted (and then deleted), “Is that a fan who jumped in the ring?” You can see a screenshot of the tweet below.
Punk, of course, has long-standing issues with WWE that led to his departure from the company.
@CMPunk ese no es un fan, es un don nadie que se cree el mejor en el mundo. pic.twitter.com/a0378Mz7nx
— Pato Wallace (@AleMorCai) July 15, 2019
