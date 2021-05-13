wrestling / News

CM Punk Pokes Fun at Vince McMahon While ‘Captioning’ Charlotte Flair Pic

May 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk saw Charlotte Flair inviting fans to caption a picture of her, and couldn’t resist poking fun at Vince McMahon. Flair posted a picture of herself doing commentary on this week’s WWE Raw, inviting fans to caption the picture. Punk replied and did his best Vince, writing:

“GODDAMNIT PAL WATCH THE MONITORS AND STOP SAYING WRESTLING PAL”

McMahon is well-known for being in commentary’s ear during Raw and Smackdown shows over the years. You can see the posts below:

