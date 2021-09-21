wrestling / News

CM Punk Polls Fans on Attire for AEW Rampage Match With Powerhouse Hobbs

September 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Rampage - CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

– On this week’s edition of AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, CM Punk is set to face Team Taz’s Powerhouse Hobbs. Punk is looking for payback after Hobbs slammed Punk through a table last week on AEW Dynamite. Earlier this week, Punk polled fans on what type of attire he should wear for his match on rampage this week, long tights or trunks.

Currently, “CM Trunks” are leading the poll at 73.7%. Fans can help Punk choose his own “adventure” via the Twitter poll question below:

