wrestling / News

CM Punk Poses as the Smackdown Hacker on WWE Backstage (Video)

May 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CM Punk WWE Backstage

– As noted during 411’s report on WWE Backstage this week, CM Punk returned to the show this week and pretended to be the Smackdown hacker during his appearance. You can check out that clip, released by FOX Sports, where Punk started out the show in a hoodie and appeared to impersonate the hacker below.

