CM Punk Poses as the Smackdown Hacker on WWE Backstage (Video)
May 14, 2020 | Posted by
– As noted during 411’s report on WWE Backstage this week, CM Punk returned to the show this week and pretended to be the Smackdown hacker during his appearance. You can check out that clip, released by FOX Sports, where Punk started out the show in a hoodie and appeared to impersonate the hacker below.
The SmackDown Hacker?
Nah, @CMPunk was just watching #WrestleMania3. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/eZmKTehXnn
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 13, 2020
