CM Punk Comments On Possible Tag Team With John Cena

During an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con (via Fightful), CM Punk commented on a possible tag team with John Cena, which would have to happen within the next year. Cena has already declared that he will retire from wrestling in 2025.

He said: “Everybody is asking me, because Cena has announced his retirement, they obviously want to see us fight each other. There is something to me and him tagging. That could be pretty interesting.”

Punk also noted that he’d consider wrestling Cena again.