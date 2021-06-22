wrestling / News

CM Punk Talks Potential Broken Skulls Sessions Appearance, 2013 Brock Lesnar Match & More in Q&A

June 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk WWE Backstage

CM Punk did a new Twitter Q&A session and discussed whether he’d consider an appearance on Broken Skulls Sessions, his SummerSlam 2013 match with Brock Lesnar and more. Punk conducted the Q&A on Tuesday and, when asked what it would take for him to consider an appearance on Steve Austin’s WWE interview series, gave the answer that most might expect:

“Money. Nobody gets any royalties for anything shown on peacock. Nobody. Yay wrestling biz!”

In other answers, which you can see below, Punk noted that his match with Lesnar at SummerSlam 2013 was called in the ring beyond a couple highspot ideas, that his favorite gear that he wore only once was his G.I. Joe-inspired outfit against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 26, and that if he could redo any match from his career, it would be his last one, which was his Royal Rumble 2014 appearance where he spent most of the time in the corner due to a concussion:

