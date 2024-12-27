CM Punk Praises Damian Priest Following WWE Event at Madison Square Garden

As previously reported, CM Punk ran out at the end of the main event at WWE’s Madison Square Garden event to help Damian Priest. Priest was attacked by the Judgment Day and Ludwig Kaiser following his match with GUNTHER. After the heels had been dispatched, Punk took the microphone and put over Priest.

He said: ““I apologize. I know, I was only a little faster. Listen, ladies and gentlemen, my heartfelt congratulations to Damian Priest, born and raised in New York City. By the way of Puerto Rico, which is near and dear to my heart. To be a kid, growing up, watching, loving, wrestling, sitting in these very stands to main eventing Madison Square Garden. This is Damian Priest’s house, this is Damian Priest’s microphone.”