CM Punk Praises Darby Allin, Says He Was Happy To Work With Him

While CM Punk has been critical about his time in AEW in the past, he also recently had some nice things to say about it. In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Fightful), Punk was asked about what he liked about his time in the company and pointed out working with Darby Allin. Allin was Punk’s first match in seven years, as the two wrestled at AEW All Out 2021.

He said: “Darby Allin immediately comes to mind. Darby is a friend of mine. I don’t like talking about myself in this regard because people sensationalize headlines and they make assumptions next thing you know people in the basement are diagnosing my with some sort of psychological disorder. I’d like to think that was a special moment for Darby. Being a straight-edge kid. Being the one that kind of lured CM Punk back into the ring and getting my first match back after six or seven years. That will always be my number one with a bullet because I think Darby is a talented kid and I was happy to share the ring with him. I think we told a nice little story.“