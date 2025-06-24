CM Punk Praises Liv Morgan, Says She Was His MVP Of The Year Before Her Injury

CM Punk is very impressed with Liv Morgan and says she was his MVP for 2025 before her injury happened. Punk was a guest on Kevin Hart’s Cold As Balls and took time during the conversation to single out Morgan for praise for how far she’s come in the past year.

“Shoutout to Liv Morgan, who recently got injured,” Punk said (per Fightful). “She was on a tear, she was like my MVP for the year. I look at people like Liv Morgan, who probably started right after I left, 2014ish. Just from the time that I’ve been around and being able to see her work, just the way she’s developed in this last year and absolutely broken out of her shell and turned into this little worker. It kind of warms my heart.”

He continued, “I missed the first part of her journey but to be here, to see her grow into who she’s become — it’s disappointing she got injured, but it’s part of the process. Nobody gets out alive is what I like to say, when you do this. It’s just part of the job.”

Morgan was confirmed on last night’s show to be out for several months following her injury on last week’s episode of WWE Raw.