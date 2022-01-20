CM Punk Praises Sting Following AEW Dynamite Main Event

CM Punk had some hefty praise for Sting following the main event of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Sting and Darby Allin battle The Acclaimed, with the former picking up the win.

Following the conclusion of the show, Punk posted to Twitter to write:

“Sting is amazing. Amazing in multiple decades. Not easy to do, but you couldn’t tell by watching him. Makes it look effortless. Sting is AMAZING.”