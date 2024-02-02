CM Punk Praises WWE Locker Room, Says Cody Rhodes Is ‘A Great Dude’

WWE has shared a new vlog about CM Punk’s Royal Rumble weekend and subsequent injury. In the video, Punk praised the WWE locker room and in particular Cody Rhodes. Here are highlights, via Fightful:

On the WWE locker room: “Just certain looks from certain people I get, and then I start crying again. And Cody’s one of them. He’s a great dude. This locker room is everything the business is supposed to be. It’s everything the business was sold to me as being and it’s remarkable, and that’s why I’m so sad. I’m not sad I hurt my arm, I’m sad I’m temporarily out of this amazing situation.”

On how AJ Lee reacted to his injury: “I mean, she (AJ Lee) just says, ‘come home, I want to give you a hug.’ You know? She said that I’m sad. She’s sad that I’m hurt. You have this weird guilt thing where, like, I’m apologizing to her and I’m like, ‘hey, sorry I’m putting you through this again’, you know because she’s just constantly been there through every surgery, I wake up and she’s there. I don’t want to ever make her worry or put her in a situation that makes her feel sad. So, ‘we’ve been here before’ is what she said. She’s like ‘you know, me and Larry got your back, we’re gonna do everything we can to help you, nurse you back to health’ and she’s like ‘this is this is who CM Punk is. This is who you are. You don’t let stuff stop you. You always come back bigger and stronger’. She’s going to make sure that happens again.”