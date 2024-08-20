CM Punk Praises WWE Roster, Says It’s An ‘Embarrassment Of Riches’

CM Punk loves the current WWE roster, calling it the strongest that the company has ever had. Punk appeared on the Masked Man Show at Fanatics Fest and was asked about his favorite thing about being back in WWE, praising the current roster. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On what he most enjoys about being back in WWE: “I’m grateful because of the embarrassment of riches I’m surrounded with. I don’t think a roster has been as strong as it is. Cody [Rhodes is] killing it. Jade [Cargill is] killing it. We have Damian Priest coming into his own. I’m going to get in trouble for forgetting to mention some certain people.”

On the WWE main event scene: “The main event is super crowded and there’s so many segments on every single television show that you’re excited to wait and watch and see what happens.”