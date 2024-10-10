CM Punk Names His Preferred Four-Wrestler Team For a Bar Fight

CM Punk recently named the team he would pick for a hypothetical bar fight. The WWE star was a guest on O’Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson’s No Contest Wrestling and during the conversation, he was asked which four current wrestlers he would pick if he was in a bar fight against 50 people. You can see highlights below:

On his first three picks: “I’m taking Bron Breakker. I’m taking Shayna Baszler. She’s with me. She’s my homie. I feel like Braun Strowman is a good pick for this type of situation. Nicest guy in the world, but if we’ve got to get out of here, he’s making a hole.”

On his fourth pick after finding out it didn’t have to be someone in WWE: “I don’t know about the statute of limitations, but there have been some situations in the early 2000s where maybe somebody who looked a lot like me and somebody who looked a lot like Samoa Joe were in similar situations.”