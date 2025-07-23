CM Punk Prefers Not To Plan Things Out For Matches: ‘I Want Complete Chaos’

CM Punk says that he prefers not to map out every moment in a match, saying he’s more a fan of reacting in the ring. Punk was asked about his approach to matches during an appearance on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, noting that he gets more nervous when matches are particularly planned out.

“I want complete chaos if I’m wrestling you,” Punk said (courtesy of Wrestling Inc). “I would rather not see you all day … when I’m in the ring, I’m not an actor. I’m a reactor. I’m reacting to you. I’m reacting to the referee and I’m reacting to the people. And too often times I feel like we get in our own, I’m stepping on my own dick here when you know we’re mapping all this stuff out.”

He continued, “”It makes me more nervous like the more I talk about it and the more planned out things are. I need stuff to be a little bit loose and a little bit Helter Skelter and then I’m in the pocket.”

Punk will battle Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam next weekend.