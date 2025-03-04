CM Punk Cuts Promo On John Cena & Rock, Fights With Seth Rollins On WWE Raw

CM Punk took shots at John Cena & The Rock on this week’s WWE Raw before getting in a fight with Seth Rollins. Monday night’s show saw Punk open things up with a promo in the ring, talking about how everyone is his enemy before he called Rock and Cena “bald frauds.” He noted that Rock is not safe from criticism just because he’s on the Board of Directors and that he just decides to return to WWE when he wants.

Punk then said that Cena stole the men’s Elimination Chamber win from him and said Cena sold children and others a line for years. He said he would deal with them both down the line and then told Becky Lynch to come get Seth Rollins. Rollins then ran to the ring and a fight broke out between them.

