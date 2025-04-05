CM Punk Cuts Promo To Open WWE Smackdown, Confronted By Paul Heyman

CM Punk cut a promo to open up this week’s WWE Smackdown, with Paul Heyman coming to the ring to address his friend. Friday night’s show saw Punk open the show in his hometown of Chicago, where he talked about how he wanted to thank the fans in the building and that he earned his WrestleMania main event that will be against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

Punk talked about how his only other flirtation with the WrestleMania main event was being an extra for John Cena’s WrestleMania 22 entrance, then thanked his wife April (aka AJ Lee) and shouted out his dog Larry. He vowed to whip Seth Rollins’ ass and beat the Roman Reigns on night one of WrestleMania before Paul Heyman came down to the ring.

Heyman apologized for being late and said he meant no disrespect before saying that Punk belonged in the main event of WrestleMania. He spoke about recruiting Punk for Roman Reigns’ team at Survivor Series and said he had one more favor to ask, asking what the favor he owed Punk was. He noted that Reigns was going to be here but wasn’t at the arena yet, and Punk said that he would like to tell Reigns the favor to his face since it may affect him despite it not being his business. Punk then left the ring, leaving Heyman there alone.