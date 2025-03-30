CM Punk Cuts Promo Praising Gunther After WWE Live Event Match

CM Punk battled Gunther at WWE’s live event in Vienna, and Punk praised the World Heavyweight Champion in a post-match promo. As noted, Gunther successfully defended his title against5 Pu7nk in a steel cage and WWE posted a video of Punk giving Gunther respect after the match.

“After sharing the ring with The Ring General Gunther in a cage, I know I’m never going to forget Vienna,” Punk said (per Fightful). “This man is a champion for a reason. He represents championship caliber, people, hardworking, blue collar, salt of the earth, Vienna pride.”

Punk concluded, “Congratulations, champ. I will see you down the line. Now, he’s going to sing some funk songs with you people.”

Gunther will defend his title against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 while Punk will battle Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.