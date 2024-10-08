CM Punk Addresses Future On WE Raw, Confronted By Seth Rollins

CM Punk opened up this week’s WWE Raw, cutting a promo about his win at WWE Bad Blood before Seth Rollins showed up. Punk appeared on Monday night’s show sporting the wounds from his war with Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell and talked about how he’s banged up and isn’t sure what the future holds for him.

Punk then thanked his fans for waiting for his return to wrestling, the people he sees behind the scenes, and his haters. He noted that there’s “a thin line between love and hate” and he “turned your hate into cash.” He added that he doesn’t know why people keep doubting him but to keep doing so and said he was heading home to see his wife before saying thank you and heading to the back.

As he was heading to the back, Rollins walked out and shoulder checked him before heading to the ring. Rollins told Punk to heal up so he could retire him for good when he returns and then talked about how Bronson Reed made a name off him with Reed’s attack on him. Rollins then said that Reed could face him one-on-one whenever and wherever he wanted.