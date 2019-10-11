CM Punk Pulls Merchandise From PWT

– Those checking Pro Wrestling Tees for CM Punk merchandise will be out of luck. The site only has one shirt available, a “CM Punk Sucks” shirt as the rest of his merchandise has been pulled. It is unclear whether Punk or PWT pulled the merchandise.

The removal of merchandise leads to more speculation that Punk will be signing with WWE shortly. Punk recently confirmed that he did on-camera testing for Fox and WWE Backstage. Reports have indicated that Punk joining WWE Backstage is a “done deal.” WWE, Fox, nor Punk have confirmed that he has signed on for the show.