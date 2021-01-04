wrestling / News
CM Punk Quotes The Dude in Response to Ric Flair Calling Shawn Michaels The Greatest Worker Ever
Ric Flair thinks that Shawn Michaels is the greatest worker in wrestling history, and CM Punk has some Dude-like thoughts on that. As noted last week, Flair spoke with WWE UK hyping tomorrow’s Raw and made his assessment of HBK, noting, “It’s not arguable anymore, Shawn is the greatest worker in the history of our business. I think everybody would give that to him.”
That last sentence is officially in doubt, as Punk took to Twitter to offer a GIF of the Coen Brothers’ classic The Big Lebowski, featuring The Dude’s famous line, “Yeah, well, that’s just, like, your opinion, man.”
Punk is known for being flippant in his GIF use from time to time, so it’s entirely possible that he’s just having some fun with this. But it’s a slow Sunday, so enjoy.
— player/coach (@CMPunk) January 3, 2021
