wrestling / News
CM Punk Blindly Ranks Ten WWE Superstars Including The Rock & Goldberg
July 31, 2025 | Posted by
CM Punk recently blindly ranked ten WWE stars during a media tour promoting WWE Unreal.
Content creator Allenownz asked Punk to first rank The Rock, who Punk put at #7. Next, was Bray Wyatt, and Punk put him at #8 and said his life was cut too short. Next was John Cena, who Punk put at #4, and said Cena was his “wrestling soulmate.”
CM Punk next put Goldberg at #10, followed by Seth Rollins at #9, and Cody Rhodes at #3.
Roman Reigns then got the #6 spot, leaving the #1 and #2 spot open. That led to him putting Drew McIntyre at #2 and The Miz at #1.
CM Punk faces Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at WWE Summerslam this weekend.
CM Punk blindly ranking WWE superstars 😂 pic.twitter.com/bFr5uLtGl3
— Teffo (@Teffo_01) July 31, 2025