CM Punk Blindly Ranks Ten WWE Superstars Including The Rock & Goldberg

CM Punk recently blindly ranked ten WWE stars during a media tour promoting WWE Unreal.

Content creator Allenownz asked Punk to first rank The Rock, who Punk put at #7. Next, was Bray Wyatt, and Punk put him at #8 and said his life was cut too short. Next was John Cena, who Punk put at #4, and said Cena was his “wrestling soulmate.”

CM Punk next put Goldberg at #10, followed by Seth Rollins at #9, and Cody Rhodes at #3.

Roman Reigns then got the #6 spot, leaving the #1 and #2 spot open. That led to him putting Drew McIntyre at #2 and The Miz at #1.

CM Punk faces Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at WWE Summerslam this weekend.