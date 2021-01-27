wrestling / News
CM Punk References Anniversary Of His WWE Exit
January 27, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, CM Punk jokingly referenced that today is the seventh anniversary of his exit from the WWE. After the 2014 Royal Rumble, Punk walked out of WWE before the following night’s episode of RAW. He infamously detailed his reasons for leaving on Colt Cabana’s “Art of Wrestling” podcast later that year.
🥰happy anniversary to me🥰
— player/coach (@CMPunk) January 27, 2021
