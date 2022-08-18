CM Punk References WWE Stars on AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston Reacts To Shots From Punk

CM Punk opened last night’s episode of Dynamite by calling out Jon Moxley, and in doing so made references to other WWE stars. He said that Moxley was the third best wrestler in his group (Blackpool Combat Club), which is something that has happened before in his career. This was, of course, a reference to his days in The Shield in WWE. Later on, he said that he was going to beat someone named Jon in Chicago for the second time, a reference to defeating John Cena at Money in the Bank 2011.

Punk also took shots at Eddie Kingston in the promo, calling him the third-best Eddie he’s ever wrestled (Punk previously fought both Eddie Guerrero and Eddie ‘Umaga’ Fatu) and the second-best Kingston he’s shared a locker room with. That last one, obviously, is a reference to Kofi Kingston.

Kingston reacted to the shots on Twitter, writing: “Of course the cunt says shit when I’m not there.”