– During a recent interview with The Rich Eisen Show, WWE Superstar CM Punk spoke about facing Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41 considering their history going back many years ago in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

CM Punk on facing the former Shield members at WrestleMania: “I’ll give a bit of an uncharacteristic answer. I think everybody’s always trying to navigate, like, ‘How do you deal with media different from what we present on our television show?’ In 2012, I was the WWE Champion. I was on this what, at the time, was a historic run with the belt. Four hundred thirty-four days, obviously shattered by Roman Reigns since I’ve been gone, and what I needed was guys to work with.”

Punk on the current WWE landscape: “I was always looking towards the future. Yeah, there’s the now, there’s me, and there’s Cena. But outside of that, I would look at the landscape and be like, ‘What do we need to do to get money-talent in the position that I’m in now? How do I bring guys up? How do we elevate Superstars?’ So the idea with The Shield was that simple. I need guys to work with, for good or for bad, whether I like them, whether I hate them, whether I’m going to wind up having personal problems with them.”

On needing talented people to work with: “I need talented individuals to work with, or I have nobody to work with in the future. Lo and behold, who am I working with at WrestleMania? So, life’s pretty funny the way things kind of work out. I just don’t want those two guys to forget that they were picked for a reason. I brought them into this and at WrestleMania. I get the chance to take them out.”

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins happens at WrestleMania 41. The premium live event takes place on April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and stream on Netflix internationally.